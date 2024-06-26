Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST remained flat at $50.46 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,595,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,150. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.35. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

