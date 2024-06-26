Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Has $804,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $243.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,005. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.75. The stock has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

