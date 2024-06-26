Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,596 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Visa by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 32,776 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Visa by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,357 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,099,058 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $252,794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 816 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of V stock traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $273.66. 19,896,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,662,618. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.41. The stock has a market cap of $500.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.02 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.56.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

