Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. City State Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.21. 692,795 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.56.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.