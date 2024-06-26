Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.53.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $2.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.61. 4,116,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,598,270. The firm has a market cap of $158.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $129.31 and a 52-week high of $199.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.40.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

