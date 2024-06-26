Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,162 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.22. 1,362,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

