Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Buys 799 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFIV. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,524. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $30.80 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.56. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.