Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Buys 383 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 37,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $669,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $184.09. 701,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,815. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $186.30. The company has a market cap of $79.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

