Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Buys 213 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $103,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.29. 647,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,873. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $71.27 and a 52-week high of $90.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.72.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.4205 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

