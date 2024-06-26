Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) Stock Price Up 4.4%

The Southern Banc Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.90 and last traded at $11.90. Approximately 4,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 227% from the average daily volume of 1,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

Southern Banc Trading Up 4.4 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 million, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of -0.35.

Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Southern Banc had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter.

Southern Banc Company Profile

The Southern Banc Company, Inc operates as the holding company for The Southern Bank company that provides various banking products and services in Alabama. The company's personal banking products include checking accounts, home mortgage loans, home equity loans, auto loans, and personal loans. Its business banking products comprise business checking accounts, cash flow management, real estate lending, and equipment financing.

