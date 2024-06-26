Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 311 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $140,472,000. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,070,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 36.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,001,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,884,000 after acquiring an additional 538,377 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 12.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,554,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,153,000 after buying an additional 388,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,342,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DGX traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.60. 710,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,677. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $119.59 and a 52 week high of $145.62.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 40.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

