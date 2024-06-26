Sound Income Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sound Income Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,212 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 1.4% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $19,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.8% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 34,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 51.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 39.7% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 18.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 138,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,493,000 after purchasing an additional 21,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 11,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.53.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.4 %

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $171.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,777,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,583,372. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.40. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $130.83 and a 1 year high of $199.18. The firm has a market cap of $157.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

