Sound Income Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 44,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after buying an additional 9,854 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Eaton by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 329.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Eaton by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 180,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,537,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.27.

Eaton Trading Down 2.3 %

ETN traded down $7.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $315.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,849,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,856. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.47. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $191.82 and a 52 week high of $345.19. The stock has a market cap of $126.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.