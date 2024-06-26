Sound Income Strategies LLC Raises Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 55.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $33.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4,014.38. 150,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,577. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,726.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,614.06. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,605.00 and a one year high of $4,033.00. The company has a market cap of $136.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their target price on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,950.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,902.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 211 shares in the company, valued at $756,027.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,021 shares of company stock worth $3,617,852. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

