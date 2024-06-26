Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 721 Shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fidus Investment were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $1,897,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Fidus Investment by 78.0% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 11,534 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Fidus Investment by 266.2% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 203,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 148,161 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidus Investment by 7.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 16,210 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in Fidus Investment by 3.8% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 26,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. 28.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidus Investment stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.38. The stock had a trading volume of 218,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,020. Fidus Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.44 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 60.25%. The firm had revenue of $34.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.46 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidus Investment Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.11%.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

