Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 4,139 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.39. 4,963,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,283,853. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.38. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $99.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

