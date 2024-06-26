Sound Income Strategies LLC Lowers Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,418,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,623,093,000 after buying an additional 487,031 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Paychex by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,504,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 5.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,598,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $415,022,000 after purchasing an additional 182,648 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,687,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,151,000 after buying an additional 56,793 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,548,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,492,000 after buying an additional 623,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

PAYX traded down $7.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.39. 5,174,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,930. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.27 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.43 and a 200 day moving average of $122.09. The stock has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 85.40%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

