Sound Income Strategies LLC Invests $202,000 in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD)

Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned about 0.15% of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSMD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 922,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,416,000 after purchasing an additional 118,816 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 48,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 272.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000.

Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSMD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.36. 30,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,386. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.07. The firm has a market cap of $313.82 million, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.98. Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $30.30 and a 52 week high of $39.02.

Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor index. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of US companies. FSMD was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

