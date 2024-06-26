Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $5.36 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $548.45. 10,238,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,404,838. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $527.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $508.34. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $551.29. The company has a market cap of $473.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

