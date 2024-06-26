Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $42.89 Million Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,060,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 105,277 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital accounts for 3.2% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned about 0.34% of Ares Capital worth $42,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 218.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 137.2% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $20.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,439,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,557,379. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.50. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $21.84.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.85 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 62.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 65.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

