Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $17.02 Million Stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 359,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the quarter. Main Street Capital makes up 1.3% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $17,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Main Street Capital by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $49.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.49. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $37.70 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 89.11%. The company had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAIN. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

