Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $131,000 Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.87. 1,295,313 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.09.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

