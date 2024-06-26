Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 87.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 377.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,147,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,198 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 390.5% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 4,597,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,286,000 after buying an additional 3,659,938 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 380.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,397,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,344 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,086,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 421.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 487,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,519,000 after acquiring an additional 394,225 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PRF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.90. 277,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,963. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $30.29 and a 52-week high of $38.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.