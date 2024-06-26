Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APAM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 361,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,513,000 after purchasing an additional 83,998 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,130,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 9,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 177,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,643,000 after acquiring an additional 38,951 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 17th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APAM traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.48. 410,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,785. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.21.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The firm had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.39%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Stories

