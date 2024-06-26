Sound Income Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.36. 7,404,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,269,655. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.66. The firm has a market cap of $79.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $47.19.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.01%.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.