Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 17,935 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 389.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,935 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 365.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLT stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.50. 23,022,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,725,492. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $103.95.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.3083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

