Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 1,515 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,941,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,649,838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703,425 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,246,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,309,370,000 after acquiring an additional 862,550 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,101,040,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,800,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,058,842,000 after acquiring an additional 481,376 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 28,558,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,024,679,000 after purchasing an additional 813,428 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,012,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,374 shares of company stock valued at $24,548,073. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.37. The stock had a trading volume of 13,366,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,367,336. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.76. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.83 and a twelve month high of $185.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

