Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 10,105 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,105 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $10,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 79,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth $2,367,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth $946,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Edison International

In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $735,235.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,876.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edison International news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,576.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $735,235.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,876.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,851,245 in the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edison International Stock Performance

EIX stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,202,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,631. The company has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.95. Edison International has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $77.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.40.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Edison International from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

