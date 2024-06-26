Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 54.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,523,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,291,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,731 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13,488.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,916 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,091,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,606.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 622,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,337,000 after buying an additional 605,957 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,257,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,390,000 after buying an additional 393,079 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

IYW traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,403,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,945. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.38. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $100.84 and a 52-week high of $154.41.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

