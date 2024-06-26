Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2,087.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TAP. UBS Group dropped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.07.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TAP traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,208,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,472. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $49.19 and a twelve month high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.20%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

