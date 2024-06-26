Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 17,047 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 87.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,047 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 835.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1,997.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $12.09. The company had a trading volume of 39,307,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,193,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

Read Our Latest Report on F

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.