Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Raised to Outperform at SVB Leerink

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) was upgraded by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink's price target indicates a potential upside of 106.90% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Shares of Solid Biosciences stock opened at $5.80 on Monday. Solid Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 14.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $222.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.79.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Solid Biosciences by 283.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,244,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,578,000 after acquiring an additional 920,404 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $23,935,000. Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in Solid Biosciences by 175.0% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its position in Solid Biosciences by 28.9% during the first quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 4,034,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,741,000 after acquiring an additional 904,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

