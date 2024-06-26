SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Price Up 1.9%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) was up 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.49 and last traded at $6.44. Approximately 6,422,851 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 48,642,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SOFI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.32.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.73.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $580.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.27 million. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $360,709.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 453,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,704.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $360,709.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 453,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,704.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $198,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,033,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,430,246.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 88,390 shares of company stock valued at $597,569 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.