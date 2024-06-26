Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $18.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 310,380 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 377,838 shares.The stock last traded at $14.71 and had previously closed at $14.29.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 971,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,547,000 after acquiring an additional 57,648 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the third quarter valued at $1,107,000. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $672.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.19.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $159.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.80 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This is an increase from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

