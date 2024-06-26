Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$0.30 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$0.70. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$0.80 to C$0.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$0.80 to C$0.65 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Slate Office REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of C$0.64.

SOT.UN stock traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,077. The stock has a market cap of C$18.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.35. Slate Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$0.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.72.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

