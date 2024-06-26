SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
SL Green Realty has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years. SL Green Realty has a payout ratio of -151.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $5.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.6%.
SL Green Realty Price Performance
SL Green Realty stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.94. 155,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,873. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $27.69 and a 12-month high of $58.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.49.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About SL Green Realty
3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.
