Shorepath Capital Management LLC Trims Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Shorepath Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,181 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. BHP Group makes up about 2.9% of Shorepath Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Shorepath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,902,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,359,518,000 after purchasing an additional 589,317 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,563 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $267,084,000 after acquiring an additional 126,643 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,430,056 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $302,625,000 after acquiring an additional 168,875 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,389,504 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $299,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,940 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $191,837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of BHP traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.18. 847,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,489,846. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $54.28 and a 52-week high of $69.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.88.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

