Shorepath Capital Management LLC Buys 710 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Shorepath Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 5.3% of Shorepath Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Shorepath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.29.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.05. 716,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,824,629. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $188.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $269.11.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Insider Activity

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,386,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,352,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total value of $11,735,699.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,441,441.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,386,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,352,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

