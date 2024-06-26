Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

SCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

In related news, Director Victor L. Lund sold 1,011 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,606 shares of the company's stock, valued at $532,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $209,902.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,629 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,388,327.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,517 shares of company stock valued at $813,092. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,137,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,331,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,890,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 430.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 357,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,499,000 after purchasing an additional 289,741 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2,178.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 234,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,050,000 after purchasing an additional 224,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $72.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $52.89 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

