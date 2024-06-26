Security National Bank Takes $28,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 50.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.57. 3,832,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,384,304. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $225.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.31.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

