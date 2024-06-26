Security National Bank Purchases 286 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Security National Bank lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,665 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 1.0% of Security National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Security National Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 63.8% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price (down previously from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.67.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,270 shares of company stock worth $1,563,166. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE traded up $2.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $529.13. 1,601,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,557,657. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $237.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.97 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $480.67 and a 200 day moving average of $536.04.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

