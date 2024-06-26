Security National Bank Has $141,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Security National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 157.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,343 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 198.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 68,735 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 45,715 shares during the last quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 181.2% during the first quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 213.7% during the first quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 200.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 189.6% in the first quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 22,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $82,910,840.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 633,518,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,211,325,061.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $82,910,840.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 633,518,311 shares in the company, valued at $42,211,325,061.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $180,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 524,613 shares in the company, valued at $31,613,179.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,480,846 shares of company stock valued at $949,751,461. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.43. 9,077,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,077,783. The company has a market cap of $550.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.05. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $69.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.97.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

