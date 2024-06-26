Security National Bank Grows Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Security National Bank raised its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 204,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,397 shares during the period. Coterra Energy accounts for about 0.9% of Security National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Security National Bank’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $5,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $54,625,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 21.7% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,187,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,094 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,112,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,465,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,089,000 after acquiring an additional 848,519 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 60.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,376,000 after acquiring an additional 729,306 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.93.

Shares of CTRA stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.09. 2,560,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,618,442. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

