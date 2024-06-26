Security National Bank Buys Shares of 1,953 iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Security National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 118,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 84,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 10,229 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 349,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 19,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 55,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period.

ISTB traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,226. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.37 and a twelve month high of $48.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.1497 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

