Security National Bank Buys 590 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Security National Bank grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 87.6% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 103.1% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 81,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,959,000 after acquiring an additional 41,574 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 94.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.00. The stock had a trading volume of 885,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,636. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.20 and its 200 day moving average is $200.46. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.49 and a fifty-two week high of $227.80. The stock has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.18.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

