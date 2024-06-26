Security National Bank Buys 536 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Security National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 86.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $479.11. 14,458,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,170,230. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $486.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $451.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

