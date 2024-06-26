Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) is First National Corp MA ADV’s 7th Largest Position

First National Corp MA ADV lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 271,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.2% of First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 74,637,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,876,000 after buying an additional 841,822 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 755.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,760,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,763,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800,032 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,113,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,520,000 after purchasing an additional 130,113 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,891,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,780,000 after purchasing an additional 276,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,680,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,889,000 after purchasing an additional 234,715 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHA stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.84. 684,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,224. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.42 and its 200-day moving average is $47.08. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.