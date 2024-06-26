Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) is First National Corp MA ADV’s 7th Largest Position

First National Corp MA ADV lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 271,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.2% of First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 74,637,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,876,000 after buying an additional 841,822 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 755.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,760,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,763,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800,032 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,113,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,520,000 after purchasing an additional 130,113 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,891,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,780,000 after purchasing an additional 276,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,680,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,889,000 after purchasing an additional 234,715 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of SCHA stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.84. 684,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,224. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.42 and its 200-day moving average is $47.08. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
