Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) Shares Purchased by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,965 shares during the period. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.8% of Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Columbus Macro LLC owned approximately 1.84% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1,998.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 90,909 shares in the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 74,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 12,947 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 68,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 64,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 44,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 55,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHJ traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,198. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.16. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $48.57.

About Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

