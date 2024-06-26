Schoolcraft Capital LLC Raises Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEI. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,476,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $115.47. 444,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,887. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.49. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.45 and a 12-month high of $117.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2992 per share. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

