Schoolcraft Capital LLC Has $1.72 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the period. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,770,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,567,910. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.78.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

